Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center announces 2022-23 season

News release

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers for its 2022-23 season. The PAC announced the following shows and dates for the upcoming season:

• “Weird Al” Yankovic – Saturday, Sept. 17.

• The Doo Wop Project – Saturday, Oct. 1.

• Revisiting Creedence – Friday, Nov. 4.

• Richard Marx – Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

• Naturally 7 – Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

• Jon Secada – Saturday, April 1, 2023.

• The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience – Sunday, May 21, 2023.

• Lisa Loeb – Saturday, June 3, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible artists to the PAC next season, including Grammy-award winning musicians who will share their talent and professional insights with our students, faculty, patrons and community,” said Jennifer Smolos, PAC artistic director and dean of the School of Visual and Performing Arts. “As a cultural and educational institution, the 2022-2023 COC Presents season is particularly well-aligned with our mission and vision.”

In addition to the performances outlined above, COC students, Patrons of the Arts members, and invited members of the community will have the unique opportunity to participate in master classes with Naturally 7 and Jon Secada.

In addition to the season of professional events, the PAC will also present a number of College of the Canyons music, theater, and dance department productions, as well as host performances by community groups.

Ticket prices vary by show and section. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 661-362-5304.

For more information about the 2022-23 PAC season, including the current health and safety requirements for each event, visit pac.canyons.edu.