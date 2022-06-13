Sen. Wilk recognizes local small business

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and other local dignitaries presented certificates and awards to LBW Insurance and Financial Services at a ceremony in Valencia last week.

The recognition is part of Wilk’s “Small Business of the Month” series, which he says aims to combat big business recognition in Sacramento. LBW has been in business for 100 years and has served the Santa Clarita Valley since 2004.

“So I’ve been in the Legislature for 10 years and the agenda in Sacramento, it’s always been the same: Big, big business, big labor and always bigger government and the little guy really doesn’t have a voice,” said Wilk. “I want to honor those entrepreneurs that are willing to risk their capital and their blood and sweat and employ people.”

Mayor Laurene Weste, who was in attendance alongside Councilwoman Marsha McLean, said there aren’t too many businesses that have been around for 100 years and that their longevity is a testament in and of itself.

“They’re very community-oriented and they serve the public well here, they’re stable, they’re available and we just love them here in Santa Clarita,” said Weste. “They’re just what we think of as one of the best businesses… So they’ve obviously earned it.”

LBW is the largest independent insurance company in Santa Clarita, which allows it to focus on a more personal relationship with clients as opposed to larger insurance companies, according to company officials. LBW prides itself on its “One Agent Approach,” which allows the company to serve each client as their only advisor and creates customized plans and specialized solutions for them

The company is led by Mitzi Like, CEO and president of LBW, and her father Donald Like, the company’s chief financial officer.

Mitzi said ever since the company moved to Santa Clarita, they’ve loved the community.

“We are really appreciative and we know everybody so well,” said Mitzi. “So it’s really cool to be honored by our local community leaders. They do a lot.”

“I feel just terrific. For me, it’s just great,” said Donald. “It’s a family business and I get to see my family every day. I’m trying to catch up as fast as I can. I’m only 90, not 100, but you know, catching up.”

Senator Scott Wilk, left, presents a certificate of recognition for100 Years in Business to LBW Insurance/Financial CFO-Donald Like, center, and President /CEO – Mitzi Like in Valencia during a reception celebrating the company’s 100 year in business on Friday, 061022. Dan Watson/The Signal

LBW Insurance/Financial President /CEO-Mitzi Like, thanks attendees for awards and recognition during a reception celebrating the company’s 100 year in business on Friday in Valencia, 061022. Dan Watson/The Signal

