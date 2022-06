A metal trailer full of wood caught fire at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on Newhall Ranch Road near Rye Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernanrd Peters.

Peters said the fire was put out by 12:48 p.m. and that there were no reported injuries. The trailer was initially attached to a truck but was disconnected during the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at the time of this publication.

Los Angeles County Firefighters respond to a fully involved fire in a trailer hauling wood on Newhall Ranch Road near Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061122. Dan Watson/The Signal