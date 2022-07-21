Alyssa Theodore | Where Is the Respect for Military?

Where is the respect anymore? To look at the military as some joke is very unsettling. To poke fun at someone who is serving or has served in the military is one of the most disrespectful, spiteful things that anyone can do. Looking at you, Christy Smith.

Our veterans are our heroes and should be looked upon and frankly should be respected more than what they get, not looked at as some laughing matter. An average person who hasn’t served doesn’t know how much a veteran has went through during their time serving, so much that some never make it back home, or suffer PTSD, or if they have gotten injured while sacrificing for this great nation.

So please, if you meet any veterans, grow up and keep your rude insults to yourselves and thank them for their time serving, plus buy them a drink if you can. As always, God bless our military and the USA!

Alyssa Theodore

Agua Dulce