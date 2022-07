American Legion Post 507 is hosting Donny Parvo’s “Back from the Wild” tour to raise funds in Newhall on Saturday.

“Back from the Wild” is a one-night-only concert to raise money for the American Legion Post 507. All the proceeds will go toward the organization.

The Parvettes and Donny Parvo’s band, The Infections, are set to perform.

The concert is to take place at 24527 Spruce St. and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/3z3vnAf.