Award-winning musical, ‘Oliver!’ returns to Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, “Oliver Twist.” Opening this weekend and playing until Aug. 27 at the Canyon Theatre Guild, this production will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first-ever performance of “Oliver!” in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The 1972 performance was by the Canyon High School theater department performing at the Hart Auditorium.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance among a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

To bring a fresh take on this classic, Director Eduardo Arteaga said, “The visual and creative design of this production is based on the aesthetic and technology inspired by what Steampunk represents. The set, costuming and staging are inspired by the works of Jules Verne and H.G. Wells, as well as the birth of the Steampunk movement that began rising in the 1980s.”

Nicole Arteaga, costume designer, concurred: “Creating the costumes for Oliver has been a true labor of love. It was fun finding ways to bring each character’s personality out through their costumes, especially given the steampunk aesthetic the director was going for.”

“Oliver!” brings a cast of 29 who sing and dance classic musical numbers such as “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” “I’d Do Anything” and the lovable, “Oom Pah-Pah!” vocal directed by Katrina Negrete and choreographed by Gabriella Roberts. Rated PG.

For ticket reservations, visit www.canyontheatre.org/oliver or call the CTG Box Office at 661-799-2702.