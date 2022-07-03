Baby transported to hospital

A baby was transported to the hospital after reports she was not breathing at the William S. Hart baseball and softball fields in Valencia on Sunday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m.

According to first responder radio traffic, the baby had resumed breathing and was in stable condition.

At the scene, the father of the baby said “she was OK” and paramedics on the scene confirmed this as well.