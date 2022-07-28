Big rig catches fire, closes I-5

A semi-truck caught fire shortly after midnight on Thursday near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange.

It appears only the cab, and not the trailer, was engulfed and, according to reports at the scene, there were no injuries.

Initial reports indicated that a SIG alert was issued and lasted for two hours, but California Highway Patrol officials noted it was actually much longer, and lasted nearly six hours.

The cause of the fire is not known at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.