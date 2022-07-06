Church, Pregnancy Center to host class to help prevent exploitation

The SCV Pregnancy Center and the Valencia Hills Community Church are hosting a two-hour class presented by Saving Innocence to educate professionals on how to recognize and respond to cases of commercial sexual exploitation of children.

The class is free and is scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21. The church is located at 24933 Ave. Stanford, Valencia.

The following topics will be covered: background, terminology, laws and self-care; how to identify youth impacted by exploitation; how to engage with a youth who may be involved in exploitation; and, what language to use when engaging with youth.

Medical professionals, teachers, therapists, youth workers, pregnancy centers, churches, community partners and others working with youth are invited to attend.

Those planning to attend can RSVP to [email protected].