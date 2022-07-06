CTG Summer Youth Institute to perform ‘Descendants’

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild Summer Youth Institute is presenting Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical,” playing Saturday, Sunday, and July 16 and 17.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films.

“This fun musical is a great outing for both young people, and those young at heart. It is a very reasonably priced afternoon or evening event for your family,” said TimBen Boydston, executive and artistic director of the Canyon Theatre Guild.

“Descendants: The Musical” focuses on the children of famous Disney heroes and villains. The Fairy Godmother put a spell on the villains and their descendants so they were banished to the barren Isle of the Lost while the heroes and their children live on a beautiful island called Auradon.

When Ben, the son of The Beast and Belle who rule Auradon, is about to be crowned king, he decides the children of the villains deserve a second chance, so he puts a proclamation in place that allows four teenage children to leave the Isle of the Lost so they can attend the elite Auradon Preparatory School and learn that good is better than evil.

While their initial plan is to steal the Fairy Godmother’s wand and free their parents from captivity, Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos begin to have conflicted thoughts concerning their bad behavior toward their fellow classmates.

Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the weekends of July 9-10 and 16-17. Adult tickets are $10-$15 and senior and student tickets are available for $7.

For tickets and more information, call the Canyon Theatre Guild box office at 661-799-2702 or visit www.canyontheatre.org/workshopperformances.