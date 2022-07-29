Deputies: Woman arrested for possessing stolen passports, garage door openers

A 25-year-old Newbury Park woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies reported finding her to be in possession of, among other things, stolen passports, garage door openers and narcotics.

The arrest stems from a “Summer Team” patrol on the 28500 block of Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The Summer Team was patrolling Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle with expired registration and a named registered owner listed to have several outstanding warrants,” Arriaga said. “Deputies conducted a traffic stop and contacted the female driver, confirmed to be the registered owner, who was driving without a valid driver’s license.”

Deputies then allege that, during a search of the woman’s vehicle, they located multiple garage door openers, several documents and passports named to other people, prescription pills not named to the woman, handicap placards, vehicle keys and a handful of other items.

The woman was ultimately arrested and booked on suspicion of identity theft, possession of access cards with intent to defraud, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license and possession of burglary tools.

After being booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the 25-year-old was subsequently released.