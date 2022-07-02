Henry Mayo’s Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrates 10-year anniversary

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The unit opened in June 2012.

Since it opened, the Henry Mayo NICU has cared for more than 1,500 babies.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Ullman Family, for the last 10 years we’ve been able to provide top-notch care to the SCV’s tiniest patients here at Henry Mayo,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and vice president of marketing and communications for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “We thank them for making it possible to bring this much-needed service to our community.”

The Kim and Steven Ullman NICU has 11 beds in state-of-the-art private rooms. The unit is conveniently located adjacent to Henry Mayo’s new Center for Women and Newborns.

“It’s reassuring to expectant mothers to know there is a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit here at Henry Mayo should they need one for their babies,” said Lori Matzner, Henry Mayo’s director for maternal and child health services. “It’s very rewarding to care for these babies and then watch them go home with their happy families.”