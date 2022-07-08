Household hazardous/E-waste collection event scheduled July 23

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host a household hazardous/E-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 to enable residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste.

The event is free and is to take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa. The event is produced in partnership with the L.A. County Public Works Department and the L.A. County Sanitation Districts.

Hazardous household and electronic waste can include the following: paint; motor oil; cleaners with acid or lye; pool chemicals; fertilizers; pesticides; household batteries; fluorescent light bulbs; cellphones; televisions; needles; any unwanted or expired prescriptions and more. Sharp objects must be in a sharps container or sturdy box labeled, “sharps.”

Waste items should be packed in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled container. All items should be in the trunk of participants’ vehicles and participants should be prepared to leave any containers and/or boxes. Participants must remain in their vehicle while trained staff removes the waste.

A transportation limit of 125 pounds or 15 gallons per vehicle is enforced.

All Los Angeles County residents are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event and additional household hazardous waste permanent collection centers, visit lacsd.org or call (888)CLEAN LA. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about upcoming green events.