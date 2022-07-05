How to Design a Business Card Like a Pro

Once you have started thinking about networking and growing your business, you must consider creating a brand that can help you attract potential clients. When it comes to branding and marketing your business, there are different ways to go about it, especially in this age where there are several digital marketing trends. Interestingly, because there are many digital tactics to get involved with, it is easy to consider business cards the last item on the list. But suppose you fail to consider this essential stationery. In that case, you could be missing out on leads because it is a basic need for advertising, call-to-action, brand recognition, and contact information.

All business cards are not equal. They have varying qualities, but to make an excellent impression, you must pay attention to how you design your business cards.

This article will help you make a good selection of business card designs and guide you to improve your business card design.

What is a Business Card?

A business card is a small printed paper card with your business details, like your name, contact details, and logo. Business card design is an integral part of your branding and a virtual visual extension of your brand design.

If you want to know how to design a business card on our free business card design platform, where you can get free business cards printing, you must first understand what it takes to create a good business card. For instance, you have to know that the ideal sizing is about 85 x 55 mm, and a perfect business card must be able to convey your business’s overall image in one glance. Also, if you run a childcare business, your business card can be irregular and use bright colors and a playful but legible font.

Essential Guidelines for Your Business Cards

Design your card with your target audience in mind

Include only the most critical information

Use legible font size

Include negative space

Best Way to Design a Business Cards in 8 Steps

Business cards are a powerful tool that can help you tell your brand’s story and create a lasting impression on prospective clients and customers. It is a creative way to communicate what your company stands for and help you stay in touch. Here are eight tips on how to design a business card.

Study a variety of industries with the best business cards.

One of the best ways to design a business card like a pro is to study effective business cards from various industries. Note what you like and do not like about each card. All of these lessons will add up to help you design a special card.

Create business cards that are consistent with brand materials.

Before designing a business card, consider your brand logo, color scheme, and typography. All of these are the foundations of your brand identity. In addition, they help you identify the style and layout of your business card, your website, and other promotional assets.

Use basic design principles.

You must consider the basic principles of paper-based design, such as copy, color, and font types. For instance, keep the critical copy at least 5mm from the trim edge of your card, maintain the minimum size of your text to remain legible, design in CMYK, and work at 300 dpi to help you get the best quality reproduction. You can also use a grid to achieve a proper business card layout with all the elements you use.

Other factors to consider when designing are:

The bleed area is the card’s outermost part that will likely be removed.

The trim line is the target line for cutting cards.

Finally, the safety line is where certain essential elements like the logo or important text do not fall into.

Choose the best card shape and size that will work for your business.

The conventional shape for business cards is horizontal rectangular cards, but this doesn’t have to be your standard. Depending on your industry, you can choose shapes that will better project your brand to your audience. Even if you want to play it safe, you can consider a vertical rectangular business card or other less common forms that will differentiate you from the competition.

Although the standard size of a business card is 3.5 x 2 in (88.9 x 50.8 mm) and3.346 x 2.165 in (85 x 55 mm) for the American and European standards, respectively. It is not uncommon to see business cards of varying sizes and shapes.

Keep your design simple and minimal.

Sometimes people think simple is boring, but this is not the case. On the contrary, minimal designs are exciting and an excellent way to present important information in a way that catches the eyes.

Include important information

Your business card is a personal asset that helps you form a connection with your potential clients and customers. Some important information you MUST include are:

The company name

Business logo

Your name

Job title

Contact information – phone number, email, address, and social media channels.

Website URL

Slogan

7. Use professional printers and first-rate materials.

To have the best business cards, you must begin with a well-designed and professionally-printed card that can help you inspire trust and create a good impression. Use quality paper stock so that you have the best printing experience. You can also consider quality finishing like embossing, letter pressing, foil stamping, and spot UV coating.

8. Use a professional business card template.

First, you must know that you can get free business card printing with 4OVER4. You can also design your business cards with our free business card maker, which has impressive templates.

Have you ever designed a business card? What did your first try look like?