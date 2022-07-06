How to Write an Appealing CV?

It’s no secret that job competition is fierce. With more and more people vying for the same jobs, it’s essential to make your CV stand out. That can be a challenge, but it’s not impossible. In this blog post, we will give you six tips for writing an appealing CV. Follow them, and you will be sure to get the attention of hiring managers!

1. Start strong

The first few seconds that a hiring manager spends looking at your CV are crucial. You need to make a good impression right away, or they will likely move on to the next candidate. One way to do this is to start with a strong opening statement. This can be a brief summary of your skills and experience or an overview of your career goals. Either way, make sure it’s something that will grab the reader’s attention and make them want to learn more about you. However, be sure that you don’t include too much information. The CV should be brief and a cover letter allows you to tell more about yourself. Find more information on getting the best jobs at Lensa along with useful tips.

2. Emphasize results rather than responsibilities

When listing your previous jobs and experiences, focus on the results you achieved rather than simply describing your duties. This will show hiring managers that you are a go-getter who gets things done. For each experience, include a few key accomplishments that demonstrate what you are capable of.

3. Customize for the job you want

When applying for a job, it’s important to tailor your CV to a specific position. This means including relevant information and leaving out anything that is not directly related to the job. By customizing your CV, you will show the hiring manager that you are a good fit for the job and that you have the skills and experience they are looking for.

4. Highlight changes and growth

Over the course of your career, you will no doubt grow and change as a person and professional. When writing your CV, highlight these changes and how they have affected your work. This will show hiring managers that you are constantly evolving and that you are always looking for ways to improve.

5. Demonstrate that you are connected

In today’s world, it’s important to be connected. Hiring managers will want to see that you are active on social media and that you are involved in your industry. Include links to your professional profile on LinkedIn or Twitter, and be sure to mention any conferences or networking events you have attended.

6. Show industry insight

Finally, one way to make your CV stand out is to show that you have a deep understanding of your industry. This can be done by writing about relevant topics in your field or sharing your insights on current trends. By demonstrating your industry knowledge, you will show hiring managers that you are a thought leader who is up-to-date on the latest developments.

7. Use power words

Briefly describe your skills and experience in a way that will make the reader want to learn more about you. Use strong, persuasive language to get your point across. Try to avoid using passive voice, and instead use active voice to demonstrate your expertise. Many companies use database software to eliminate prospects who don’t include specific keywords, so double-check the job description and understand what the recruiter is searching for.

8. Add a personal touch

One way to make your CV really stand out is to add a personal touch. This can be something as simple as including a photo of yourself or adding a few lines about your hobbies and interests. Anything that makes you unique and helps the reader get to know you better will work in your favor.

By following these simple but effective tips, you can make your CV stand out from the rest. With a little effort, you will be sure to get the attention of hiring managers. So, don’t hesitate to put in the work and make your CV shine!