Mark Farner’s American Band coming to The Canyon

News release

Legendary all-American frontman and guitarist Mark Farner was the engine that pulled the Grand Funk Railroad repeatedly to the top of the charts, and today he’s a platinum recording artist 30 times over.

You can see Mark Farner’s American Band live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Aug. 5.

At age 70, Farner commands the stage with the same intensity and outpouring of love as he did during the summer of ’69 and his fans are still flocking to see “The Captain.” The rock patriot’s synergy and open heart still come through in epic hits that defined a generation including: “I’m Your Captain (Closer To Home),” “We’re An American Band,” “Heartbreaker,” “Bad Time To Be In Love,” and recut covers of “The Loco-Motion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

Being viewed as a “rock star” is only one facet of the legacy of this Michigan-born son. Farmer is as real as they get: He’s a husband, a father, and grandfather in his fourth decade of marriage to his wife Lesia. He’s a true family man with five adult sons, and he’s a caregiver.

Opening set by Clay Melton. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets ($58 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.