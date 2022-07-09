Patricia Suzanne | To the Left, Every ‘George’ Is the Same

George Floyd, George Harrison, George Washington, George Clooney, George Gascón. To quote a famous Hillary, “What difference does it make?”

Answer: A helluva lot. But new-age liberals (read: Leftists) consider all Georges equivalent. What’s needed is equity.

Equity does not mean equal opportunity, but instead is code for equal outcome. Regardless of talent, skill, intelligence, health status, criminal background, etc., everyone should be the same. Noted exception – unborn babies – but that we won’t go there in this column.

In a Leftist/Marxist Utopian world, no one is better, no one worse. Those at the bottom of the heap, culturally, socially, criminally or otherwise, are there because they’ve been mistreated by “society,” and they’re perfectly redeemable. In fact, they’re often MORE worthy than YOU.

And if you disagree with this world view, you are to be ignored, censored or despised. Which makes Leftism a form of “Supremacy,” because that’s what all Supremacist movements have in common… a “we are good, you are evil” mentality.

You’ll find such extremism in “Harrison Bergeron,” a short story written by Kurt Vonnegut in 1961. The five-page missive is free online at bit.ly/Harrison-Bergeron. It opens with the sentence, “The year was 2081, and everybody was finally equal.”

Chilling.

Elected Democrats and their friends like to throw around the word “liberal,” but they are far from it. They believe in a strong central authority, one that makes decisions for you. They eschew local government and “we the people.” That’s quite obvious to all who have witnessed their screaming meltdowns over recent Supreme Court decisions.

Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer and company don’t support the Constitution – a classically liberal document built on notions of individual liberty, personal morality and merit. They think elites know better than you and I. They’ve managed to hide their real agenda behind bushels of platitudes, but the hot air of “Elite Supremacy” increasingly seeps through their flimsy verbal filters.

On June 30, their overarching plan burst forth, out loud. It slipped from the tongue of Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council and former senior advisor to the Obama administration. Deese was answering a question about high gas prices when he uttered, “This is about the future of the Liberal World Order…”

Boom – there it is. “Liberal World Order.” What is liberal about any kind of “world order”? Who decides what’s best for YOU in a system of centralized global power? Trust me, it won’t be YOU.

Fortunately, recent Supreme Court rulings slapped back at big government and restored a measure of Constitutional principles. Conservative justices ruled to uphold the First, Second and 10th Amendments. Thank you, President Donald Trump.

Here are four of their decisions that help give power back to the states and/or the people:

Carson v. Makin (school choice)

In a 6-3 decision, the Court struck down a Maine law that prevented parents from using state-funded vouchers for their children’s education at religious schools. The case makes clear that states cannot discriminate based on “religious use” of funds, as well as institutions’ religious status.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen (right to bear arms)

The Court ruled that New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Constitution by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment rights. (They did NOT say, “hand out guns to anyone who wants one.”)

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (Roe v. Wade reversal)

In what many Leftists bemoan as a return to back alleys and coat hangers, the Court determined that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a federal right to abortion. The justices simply handed the authority to regulate abortion back to the states. Period.

Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (religious freedom)

Joseph Kennedy lost his job as a high school football coach after kneeling midfield to offer a quiet prayer. The Court held that the First Amendment protects individuals engaging in personal religious observances from government reprisal.

Quick question: Should YOU hold the ultimate power over your life and your choices, rather than a giant malignant bureaucracy?

If you answered “yes,” then you are a libertarian. A constitutionalist. And in today’s world, you are certainly NOT a Democrat. If you’re registered Democrat then it’s time to switch parties. Over a million Americans recently made that choice. You, too, can #WalkAway from the donkeys.

In the meantime, stop believing everything you see, read and hear from media “interpreters.” Go to the source. Read the justices’ issued opinions, for example, at supremecourt.gov.

In fact, read the Constitution – it’s a very short document that enshrines YOUR rights as a citizen. If you’d like a free copy, contact Rep. Mike Garcia’s office.

“A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have.”

― President Gerald R. Ford (Republican)

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner and conservative Republican activist. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.