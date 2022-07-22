Post-Lockdown Fitness: 7 Ways to Diversify Your Workouts

Have you outgrown your home gym? Are you ready to level up your fitness? Do you miss your buddies at the studio? Whatever your situation, let’s explore some options to change up your routine and strengthen other parts of your body.

Hire an online coach

Whether you have a jam-packed schedule, are a stay-at-home parent, or need someone to hold you accountable, working out virtually with a pro may be a good fit for you. As long as you have access to the right equipment, working out with your trainer one-to-one virtually can be a great option.

Personalization: Privacy and customization are just two of the benefits built into this method. Search for someone who specifically meets your needs. If your goal is to build muscle see Welltech Guide, and find a trainer who does not overpromise unrealistic results. Interview potential trainers and ask the right questions.

Ask about the type of results you can expect. The right trainer should respond with a goal of cutting about .5 to 1 kilo per week. If you are looking to add bulk, a reasonable answer would be adding between .2 and .5 kilo of muscle per week.

We recommend thoroughly doing your research before hiring someone new. Doing your due diligence will give you peace of mind and ensure that your goals align with their skill set.

Motivation: You may have the best intentions to work out, but maybe you fall short in the execution department. Knowing that you can rely on your online trainer to keep you motivated, forces you to stay focused and finish each session. The desire to grind sets you up for success!

Consistency: Booking appointments in advance, prepaying for a block of sessions, and meeting at the same time regularly, are great ways to stick to your routine. “Consistency, this lifestyle is a marathon, not a sprint”. – Gymaholic

Monitored Progress: No matter your fitness level, working with a highly trained professional helps you maximize your workout. Having someone to keep track of your gains and losses helps you to maintain an injury-free, active lifestyle. This is a great way to track your strength training or other fitness goals.

Blow the competition away

Whether you partake in a fitness festival like the UK’s RunFestRun, play a pickup game of hoops, or ride live with the hope of getting a leaderboard shoutout, competing with others is a popular way to stay in shape. Competition prevents boredom from setting in and keeps you interested or even psyched for your next physical challenge. If you like trying to beat your best time or score more points than your last attempt, joining other athletes in your chosen activity will allow you to stay fit and have fun!

Find active gear on the go

Long gone are the days of waiting at the baggage carousel for your golf bag or surfboard. If you have been dreaming of biking Abu Dhabi dubbed “Bike City” or surfing Oahu’s North Shore, check out the growing sharing economy for wellness. Apps like Spinlister and Joyspace help folks rent sporting equipment or venues like privately owned tennis courts and backyard pools, so you can get physical when you’re away from home. Inspired by Airbnb, these recently launched companies have inspired sporty trips influenced by adventure seekers and travelers alike. If you’re tired of visiting the same old haunts year after year, try renting on an online marketplace for fitness enthusiasts.

Get social safely

If the loneliness and isolation of the pandemic have taken their toll on you, it might be time to get out there again. There’s nothing like taking a group class. Feeling the energy of others and being ‘in it together’ builds bonds and offers comradery that is hard to mimic in a virtual universe. Meet new people or find a buddy that wants to tag along. Experiment with something unfamiliar if you’re looking to expand your horizons. There’s a wide variety of in-person group classes that make safety a priority. Check your local area for classes and clubs.

Bootcamps

Circuit Training

CrossFit

Cycling

HIIT

Meditation

Mixed Martial Arts

Pilates

Water Aerobic Training

Yoga

Zumba

Find a hybrid model gym

Many gyms were forced to adopt a hybrid model, a blend of in-person and remote fitness training for clients. It’s clear that this innovation is here to stay! Now you can have the best of both worlds. Create your own self-managed fitness journey by deciding where and when you exercise. The flexibility provided makes it easier to fit in your workout and reduces the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Discover alternatives for mental and physical well-being.

There are so many health-conscious activities that you can get involved with. Knowing the mind and body are equally important, consider self-care that addresses both. Some have ancient origins and are connected to nature. Some combat loneliness or calm the nervous system, while others may give you the thrill of your life! Check out our list, you might find something that piques your interest.

Forest Bathing

Wild Swimming

Hot Spring Hopping

Floating

Alpine Hay Bathing

Goat Yoga

Infrared Sauna

Cryotherapy

Get smart.

The world of smart fitness is booming, so if you like technology you’re in luck. Imagine a sleek mirror neatly tucked into the corner of the room. A functional and futuristic tool that looks more like a high-end hotel amenity than a way to stay in shape. Or build a gym with Bluetooth-enabled equipment like a bike, dumbbells, and a treadmill. If you can carry the hefty price tag and monthly membership fees, you can outfit your space with the ultimate in live sharing and video streaming workouts. Experience some of the best trainers, and a wide variety of classes for conditioning, cardio, and beyond.

Staying active and caring for your health is vital to longevity. No matter how you choose to move your body and soothe your mind, make good health a priority. Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone and try something new, there’s something for everyone. You may discover a new passion that will have your heart and mind thank you.