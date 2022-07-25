Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts and Valencia’s JCPenney host fashion show

Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts collaborated with Valencia’s JCPenney to put on the Hot Summer Flash Fashion Show featuring the students and JCPenney’s available collections on Friday.

Announcer Len Tiso, left, and Modeling Coach Tara Rice, right, prepare some of the 80 Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts students as they display JC Penney back-to-school fashions on the red carpet during the during the Hot Summer Fashion Show held at JC Penney at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Saturday, 072322. Dan Watson/The Signal

Tara Rice, modeling teacher at the school, said the models had prepared with her for three months, meeting once a week.

“What we work on with them in class is confidence, posture, the walking and posing techniques,” said Rice, “but a lot of it is just building their self-esteem and confidence, so they can go out there and really pursue a career in modeling.”

Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts student Vienna Bishop gets a reaction from the crowd as she walks the red carpet during the during the Hot Summer Fashion Show held at JC Penney at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Saturday, 072322. Dan Watson/The Signal

The models were taken to JCPenney, prior to the show, where they were able to pick what they wanted to wear and walk in. All clothes were to be returned to the store after the show.

Director of the event Mike Josten said there were more than 85 models walking, from ages 3 to 85.

Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts student, Antonio Lopez walks the red carpet during the during the Hot Summer Fashion Show held at JC Penney at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Saturday, 072322. Dan Watson/The Signal

The show took place at the entry for JCPenney from the inside of the mall. A red carpet was laid out and families and friends surrounded the runway to watch their models in the show. The event also attracted many mall goers.

One by one, students walked down the runway accompanied by pop music, stopped to pose twice at the end and walked back to make their exit. The models represented many brands sold at JCPenney during the show such as Okie Dokie, Forever 21, Adidas and Arizona Jeans.

Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts student, Dominic Cambell, 7, walks the red carpet during the during the Hot Summer Fashion Show held at JC Penney at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Saturday, 072322. Dan Watson/The Signal

At the end, all models walked the runway in a single-file line while the audience clapped one last time.

“I definitely have loved this experience, especially as a first timer,” said modeling student Chloe Stansbury. “All the people were amazing and very helpful … It was just honestly amazing to work with them.”

Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts student, Ayden Castillo wears a tropical floral two-piece outfit as he walks the red carpet during the during the Hot Summer Fashion Show held at JC Penney at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Saturday, 072322. Dan Watson/The Signal

Rice and Josten shared that there will be another Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts and Valencia JCPenney fashion show coming soon.