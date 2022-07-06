Saugus High band and color guard start Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser

News release

The Saugus High School band and color guard is having its annual Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser, starting Saturday at 8 a.m. at Saugus High, 21900 Centurion Way.

The band and color guard will be accepting bags of donated clothes every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until Aug. 13. Dropoffs are behind the tennis courts on campus.

Clothes, shoes, bedding, purses, backpacks, linens and towels are being accepted for donation for the Clothes 4 Cash drive.

The band and color guard booster club is also accepting duct tape and 13-gallon or larger trash bags.

For more information, contact Saugus High band and color guard booster club vice president Julio Del Rio, 661-291-1162.