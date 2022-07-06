Saugus High band and color guard start Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser

The Saugus High School band and Color Guard compete in the 37th Rampage band competition hosted by Hart High School at College of the Canyons Saturday. October 30, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
News release 

The Saugus High School band and color guard is having its annual Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser, starting Saturday at 8 a.m. at Saugus High, 21900 Centurion Way. 

The band and color guard will be accepting bags of donated clothes every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until Aug. 13. Dropoffs are behind the tennis courts on campus. 

Clothes, shoes, bedding, purses, backpacks, linens and towels are being accepted for donation for the Clothes 4 Cash drive. 

The band and color guard booster club is also accepting duct tape and 13-gallon or larger trash bags. 

For more information, contact Saugus High band and color guard booster club vice president Julio Del Rio, 661-291-1162. 

