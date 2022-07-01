SCV Water offers gardening class on controlling weeds, pests and diseases

News release

Is your garden pestered by pests, worried by weeds, or disturbed by diseases? You have an opportunity to learn about common landscape health problems and what to do about them in a free virtual gardening class, “Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases,” hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9.

This class will help attendees understand what pests are in their landscape and how to manage them better. Attendees will learn how to keep gardens and lawns free of disease, pests and weeds from John Windsor, a certified arborist and California certified nurseryman.

This class will cover the basics of common weeds, insects and diseases found in SCV landscapes and how to minimize the damage they cause.

“Weeds can compete for water, nutrients and sunlight with our desirable plants — while insects and disease can rob our plants of nutrients and make them aesthetically unacceptable,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co. “Managing pests can make our landscapes more tolerant to drought and other environmental stressors.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live course – all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the agency’s website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases gardening class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.