By Michele E. Buttelman

In the Santa Clarita Valley, there are many ways to make summer magic with family and friends. Backyard pool parties, barbecues, camping excursions, theme park days and trips to the beach.

There is also a vast array of summer entertainment to enjoy in the SCV and “over the hill.” After the last few years of limited entertainment options, it’s time to enjoy summer music, movies, matinees and more.

Blockbuster Summer

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Lightyear” are a few of the films that have lured audiences back to movie theaters nationwide this summer. “Elvis,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” are the latest 2022 releases to entice moviegoers with silver screen magic.

Visit a theater in the SCV this summer.

Laemmle Newhall

22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321

www.laemmle.com/theater/newhall

Regal Edwards Canyon Country

18800 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351

www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-canyon-country

Regal Edwards Valencia

24435 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355

www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-valencia

Upcoming films of note:

• “DC League of Super-Pets,” July 29: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers.

• “Nope,” July 22: Jordan Peele reunites with his “Get Out” leading man Daniel Kaluuya for a mysterious sci-fi thriller that just might make you believe in aliens.

• “Kiki’s Delivery Service – Ghibli 2022,” Aug. 1, only at the Valencia Regal Edwards.

• “Bullet Train,” Aug. 5: In this action comedy based on the 2021 novel of the same name, Brad Pitt plays a hesitant assassin tasked with retrieving a briefcase from a Japanese bullet train. It appears to be a simple mission until he realizes he’s not the only one onboard looking to steal that particular attaché. Bad Bunny, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, and Sandra Bullock round out the ensemble cast.

• “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” Aug. 31: “Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller returns with this magical tale of a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton), who, while on vacation in Istanbul, meets a genie (Idris Elba) who is willing to give her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. The only problem is, she can’t think of a single thing she wants.

The Hollywood Bowl offers a summer line up of great music under the stars. Photo by Michele E. Buttelman

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068

www.hollywoodbowl.com

If you’ve never sat under the stars and seen a concert at the Hollywood Bowl, this is the summer to indulge yourself with a truly unique Southern California experience.

• July 22-23: Ricky Martin with the LA Phil

• July 27: Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more.

• July 29: Boyz II Men, TLC

• July 30: John Fogerty

• Aug 3: Sheryl Crow, Keb’ Mo’

• Aug. 5-6: “Back to the Future” with the LA Phil. Power up your DeLorean, recharge your flux capacitor and get ready to experience an unforgettable classic with the LA Phil performing the score.

• Aug. 12-13: Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

• Aug. 26-27: Diana Ross

The Stadium Tour features Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 27. Courtesy SoFi Stadium.

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood, CA 90301

www.sofistadium.com/upcoming-events

If you want to experience the new SoFi Stadium but don’t want to see a football game, you can experience a live concert at the $5 billion venue.

• July 23: Kenny Chesney: Here and Now 2022 Stadium tour with a newly announced lineup featuring Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

• July 31 Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour.

• Aug. 27 The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The city of Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks is a family favorite in the SCV. Courtesy city of Santa Clarita.

Concerts in the Park

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

www.santa-clarita.com

For free music, don’t forget the city of Santa Clarita “Concerts in the Park” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 27.

Magic Matinees

Los Angeles is truly a theater town. There’s a matinee available where everyone can enjoy the magic of live theater. In the SCV, the Canyon Theatre Guild and The MAIN Theatre also offer matinee shows.

The Canyon Theatre Guild will present the family-friendly musical ““Lionel Bart’s Oliver!” July 23-Aug. 27 with Sunday matinees. Courtesy Canyon Theatre Guild.

“Lionel Bart’s Oliver!”

July 23-Aug. 27

Canyon Theater Guild

24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

www.canyontheatre.org/shows

Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, “Oliver Twist.” A wonderful family-friendly show. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

“Murder on the Newhall Express”

Aug. 12-28

The MAIN Theatre

24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

“Murder on the Newhall Express” pits famous detectives including Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple, Velma and Columbo in the same room to solve a crime in this hilarious parody of the classic Agatha Christie tale. Sunday matinees Aug. 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.

“The Prom”

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.centertheatregroup.org/tickets/ahmanson-theatre/2021/the-prom

“The Prom” is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world, and the love they discover that unites them all. Ages 8 and older. Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday matinees at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 through Sept. 11.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre will present “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” the winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical through Sept. 4 with Saturday and Sunday matinees. Courtesy Pantages Theatre.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.broadwayinhollywood.com

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is the winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory. Age 12 and up. Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday matinees at 1 p.m. through Sept. 4.