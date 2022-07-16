By Michele E. Buttelman
In the Santa Clarita Valley, there are many ways to make summer magic with family and friends. Backyard pool parties, barbecues, camping excursions, theme park days and trips to the beach.
There is also a vast array of summer entertainment to enjoy in the SCV and “over the hill.” After the last few years of limited entertainment options, it’s time to enjoy summer music, movies, matinees and more.
Blockbuster Summer
“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Lightyear” are a few of the films that have lured audiences back to movie theaters nationwide this summer. “Elvis,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” are the latest 2022 releases to entice moviegoers with silver screen magic.
Visit a theater in the SCV this summer.
Laemmle Newhall
22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321
www.laemmle.com/theater/newhall
Regal Edwards Canyon Country
18800 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351
www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-canyon-country
Regal Edwards Valencia
24435 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355
www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-valencia
Upcoming films of note:
• “DC League of Super-Pets,” July 29: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers.
• “Nope,” July 22: Jordan Peele reunites with his “Get Out” leading man Daniel Kaluuya for a mysterious sci-fi thriller that just might make you believe in aliens.
• “Kiki’s Delivery Service – Ghibli 2022,” Aug. 1, only at the Valencia Regal Edwards.
• “Bullet Train,” Aug. 5: In this action comedy based on the 2021 novel of the same name, Brad Pitt plays a hesitant assassin tasked with retrieving a briefcase from a Japanese bullet train. It appears to be a simple mission until he realizes he’s not the only one onboard looking to steal that particular attaché. Bad Bunny, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, and Sandra Bullock round out the ensemble cast.
• “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” Aug. 31: “Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller returns with this magical tale of a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton), who, while on vacation in Istanbul, meets a genie (Idris Elba) who is willing to give her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. The only problem is, she can’t think of a single thing she wants.
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068
www.hollywoodbowl.com
If you’ve never sat under the stars and seen a concert at the Hollywood Bowl, this is the summer to indulge yourself with a truly unique Southern California experience.
• July 22-23: Ricky Martin with the LA Phil
• July 27: Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more.
• July 29: Boyz II Men, TLC
• July 30: John Fogerty
• Aug 3: Sheryl Crow, Keb’ Mo’
• Aug. 5-6: “Back to the Future” with the LA Phil. Power up your DeLorean, recharge your flux capacitor and get ready to experience an unforgettable classic with the LA Phil performing the score.
• Aug. 12-13: Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
• Aug. 26-27: Diana Ross
SoFi Stadium
1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood, CA 90301
www.sofistadium.com/upcoming-events
If you want to experience the new SoFi Stadium but don’t want to see a football game, you can experience a live concert at the $5 billion venue.
• July 23: Kenny Chesney: Here and Now 2022 Stadium tour with a newly announced lineup featuring Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.
• July 31 Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour.
• Aug. 27 The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Concerts in the Park
Central Park
27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
For free music, don’t forget the city of Santa Clarita “Concerts in the Park” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 27.
Magic Matinees
Los Angeles is truly a theater town. There’s a matinee available where everyone can enjoy the magic of live theater. In the SCV, the Canyon Theatre Guild and The MAIN Theatre also offer matinee shows.
“Lionel Bart’s Oliver!”
July 23-Aug. 27
Canyon Theater Guild
24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321
Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, “Oliver Twist.” A wonderful family-friendly show. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
“Murder on the Newhall Express”
Aug. 12-28
The MAIN Theatre
24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321
“Murder on the Newhall Express” pits famous detectives including Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple, Velma and Columbo in the same room to solve a crime in this hilarious parody of the classic Agatha Christie tale. Sunday matinees Aug. 21 and 28 at 2 p.m.
“The Prom”
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.centertheatregroup.org/tickets/ahmanson-theatre/2021/the-prom
“The Prom” is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world, and the love they discover that unites them all. Ages 8 and older. Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday matinees at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 through Sept. 11.
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is the winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory. Age 12 and up. Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday matinees at 1 p.m. through Sept. 4.