The Main hosts murder mystery, ‘Murder on the Newhall Express’

The Main is hosting the murder mystery event, “Murder on the Newhall Express,” a parody of the Agatha Christie tale, beginning Aug. 12.

Guests are invited to try to solve the murder mystery alongside famous detectives such as Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple, Velma and Columbo. A complimentary casebook and secret clue are provided.

“Murder on the Newhall Express” is scheduled at the following dates and times: 8 p.m. Aug. 12-14, Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27; and 2 p.m. Aug. 21 and 28.

The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased for $15 at atthemain.org.