The Main to host ‘A Night at the Circus’ and ‘The Society Improv Night’

The Main is set to host “A Night at the Circus” and “The Society Improv Night” over the first weekend of August.

“A Night at the Circus” is scheduled 8 p.m. Aug. 5. It will feature juggling, magic, sword swallowing, animals doing tricks and more. Tickets are $15 and available at bit.ly/3S3OqmB.

“The Society Improv Night” is scheduled to take place on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. The Society Comedy Troupe will perform family-friendly, live improv. Tickets are $17 and available at bit.ly/3cHwkqq.

More information on “A Night at the Circus” and “The Society Improv Night” is available at atthemain.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St.