The Main to host ‘A Night at the Circus’ and ‘The Society Improv Night’

The Main in Newhall.
The Main in Newhall. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Main is set to host “A Night at the Circus” and “The Society Improv Night” over the first weekend of August. 

“A Night at the Circus” is scheduled 8 p.m. Aug. 5. It will feature juggling, magic, sword swallowing, animals doing tricks and more. Tickets are $15 and available at bit.ly/3S3OqmB. 

“The Society Improv Night” is scheduled to take place on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. The Society Comedy Troupe will perform family-friendly, live improv. Tickets are $17 and available at bit.ly/3cHwkqq

More information on “A Night at the Circus” and “The Society Improv Night” is available at atthemain.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS