Two transported to hospital at Fourth of July parade

Two people were transported to the hospital in separate incidents at the Fourth of July parade in Old Town Newhall, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The first incident occurred on Main Street near 6th Street where Narvaez said paramedics responded to a “sick person” at 9:10 a.m.

The second incident occurred at Orchard Village Road and 16th Street where firefighters and paramedics responded to a man who had fallen off of a scooter at around 11 a.m.

The extent of the injuries or their current condition of either person were not known at the time of this publication.