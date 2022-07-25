Two-vehicle collision results in one overturned

A two-vehicle collision resulted in one overturned southbound on Highway 14 Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.
According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall CHP office, CHP officers responded to the 10:30 p.m. call and, upon arrival, officers observed one of the vehicles was overturned resting on its roof, near the Interstate 5 transition. The driver extricated himself out of the vehicle.
One of the transition roads was temporarily closed for medical aid to the drivers and vehicle recovery, according to Greengard.
Both vehicles’ occupants sustained minor injuries.