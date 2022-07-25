Two-vehicle collision results in one overturned

A two-vehicle collision resulted in one overturned southbound on Highway 14 Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall CHP office, CHP officers responded to the 10:30 p.m. call and, upon arrival, officers observed one of the vehicles was overturned resting on its roof, near the Interstate 5 transition. The driver extricated himself out of the vehicle.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

One of the transition roads was temporarily closed for medical aid to the drivers and vehicle recovery, according to Greengard.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

Both vehicles’ occupants sustained minor injuries.