Wilk’s office to host free Medicare seminar

News release

The office of state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Center for Healthcare Rights, is scheduled Thursday to host a virtual seminar on Medicare.

The seminar will provide information about the cancer screening, wellness visits and vaccines that Medicare covers, and will also review what it means when a service is considered preventative or diagnostic, and how that can change the coverage for your services.

The seminar is scheduled 1-2 p.m. Thursday, via Zoom. Those interested in participating can RSVP at tinyurl.com/3xjrykc6.