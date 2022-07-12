Wilk’s office to host free Medicare seminar

The office of state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Center for Healthcare Rights, is scheduled Thursday to host a virtual seminar on Medicare.  

The seminar will provide information about the cancer screening, wellness visits and vaccines that Medicare covers, and will also review what it means when a service is considered preventative or diagnostic, and how that can change the coverage for your services. 

The seminar is scheduled 1-2 p.m. Thursday, via Zoom. Those interested in participating can RSVP at tinyurl.com/3xjrykc6

