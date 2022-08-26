Chris Young to headline AV Fair concert

News release

Organizers of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival announced award-winning American country singer Chris Young as the headliner artist for one of three live concert events scheduled for the 2022 “What A Ride” eight-day fair.

Young will take the stage Saturday night, Sept. 24, in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena. The opening act for the popular country singer will be Kat & Alex.

Young has become a pillar in the country music genre with his distinctive baritone and memorable storytelling, known in the music industry as a traditionalist who continues to push the genre forward with modern production.

Since signing his record deal with RCA Nashville at the age of 20, the multi-platinum artist has become one of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade. His list of accomplishments include membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, more than 5 billion on-demand streams, 13 million singles sold, 12 career No. 1 singles, 24 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects and numerous ACM, AMA, CMA, and Grammy nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.

Opening for Chris Young is husband and wife duo Kat & Alex, who embody classic country stylings and values. The Nashville-based duo also rewrites the rules all together with a Latin twist. The pair shake up country with a full-bodied soulful delivery, engaging live instrumentation and bilingual lyrics, introducing themselves as Nashville’s most compelling outliers.

In 2021 the couple tied the knot, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, and released several new tracks to critical acclaim including “Heartbreak Tour,” which The New York Times dubbed as “an earnest power country slow-burner.”

The duo was named a 2022 Artist to Watch by Sounds Like Nashville and Country Now as well as a CMT “Listen Up” artist.

Antelope Valley Fair Association President Drew Mercy said, “As everyone knows, it’s been three years since we’ve been able to host our iconic AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, and we are thrilled to be back.

Complete ticket information and fair details are available at avfair.com.