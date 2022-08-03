Cancer Society to host Painting with a Purpose

News release

Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley invites you to a fun and exciting fundraising opportunity at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Painting with a Twist, located on the patios at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The event is called Painting with a Purpose, because the studio donates 50% of the proceeds to the American Cancer Society.

You get to paint your pet: You email the studio a clear, front-facing photo of your pet, and one of their artists will sketch your pet’s picture in black and white onto a 16- by 20-inch canvas. They provide instructors at the event to help you paint over the sketch in color. The cost per guest is $70.

Drinks (wine, beer, cocktails, soft drinks, tea, coffee) and snacks will be available for purchase. Dessert is provided, along with raffle baskets.

Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita/calendar.