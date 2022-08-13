Car fire escalates to brush fire in Agua Dulce

A car fire escalated into a brush fire on Friday at approximately 4 p.m. near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road on-ramp on Highway 14, according to first responder radio traffic.

Radio traffic also indicated that the fire had spread up to a 20-foot by 20-foot spot and that a second fire had also started a mile north of the original location.

Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said both fires’ forward progress was stopped at 4:20 p.m. Officer Edgar Figueroa, with the California Highway Patrol, said a SIG alert was not issued.

There were no injuries reported at the time of this publication.