Child & Family Center provides treatment for those struggling with addiction

For those struggling with addiction, Child & Family Center offers outpatient drug and alcohol treatment.

Their services are intended to serve the youth and adults who struggle with dependency on drugs and alcohol. The services are available for ages 12-65 who qualify for MediCal, My Health L.A. or Assembly Bill 109.

“The Outpatient Substance Use Program at Child and Family Center can provide an opportunity for those who might be struggling with addiction, to learn to know yourself in a meaningful, informed and empowered way,” said Tiffany Rogers, program manager for specialty programs at Child & Family Center. “You can be reminded of who you are underneath the pain and coping, and reconnect with what gives you life. Living a life with trust, connection to others, happiness and success is all possible with a little support and the right program to fit your needs.”

An assessment is to be completed during admission to the program. The center will collaboratively work with those struggling to establish obtainable treatment goals and realistic recovery plans.

Treatment services are available at any time – day, evening and even on weekends. There are many treatment plans available to suit the needs of every individual.

Treatment plans available:

Individual counseling that will focus on the individual treatment and/or recovery plan.

Group counseling with a therapist and a group of individuals who share similar struggles as those seeking help.

Family therapy. This type of treatment will work with the family to utilize the family’s strengths and resources to find the most effective ways for the struggling individual to live without substances.

Medication-assisted treatment.

Psychiatric services. This type of treatment is suggested for those who may benefit from a combination of counseling, psychotherapy and medications.

Care coordination that the center will provide in order to ensure necessities such as food, shelter, utilities, transportation and child care.

The treatment services will also include an aftercare plan. This plan is in place to provide care and outreach even after the treatment service is over for any triggers, stress and cravings one may face while in the recovery stage. This plan includes providing activities, interventions and resources.

The Child & Family Center is located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway. For more information, contact the Child & Family Center at 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.