College Briefs for Aug. 11, 2022

5 SCV students named to Baylor dean’s list

Five Santa Clarita Valley students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Baylor University:

• Shelby Wilson, of Canyon Country, College of Arts & Sciences.

• Ryan Philips, of Newhall, College of Arts & Sciences.

• Alexander Chon, of Santa Clarita, Hankamer School of Business.

• Kristen McIlrath, of Santa Clarita, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

• Julie Smith, of Valencia, School of Education.

The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a Research 1 institution in Waco, Texas. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

4 SCV students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean’s list

The following students, all from Valencia, have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

• Noah Duforest, senior, Carlson School of Management.

• Megan Meacham, senior, College of Science and Engineering.

• Abigail Peretz, freshman, College of Education/Human Development.

• Tanay Suryavanshi, senior, School of Nursing.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.