Deputy involved in traffic collision

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was involved in a traffic collision following a pursuit in Canyon Country, according to first responder radio traffic.

According to first responder radio traffic, one deputy and the suspect in the chase sustained minor injuries at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Penlon Way and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Deputies detain the driver of a small blue vehicle after it crashed into the sheriff’s Cruiser on Penlon Way near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Dan Watson / The Signal

The suspect was driving a small two-door compact car, according to first responder radio traffic.

The suspect apparently turned onto Penlon Way and tried to enter a gated community, since the gate was closed the suspect then tried to turn and exit, but hit a deputy’s car, according to witnesses at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they received a call from the sheriff’s station regarding a traffic collision at that location at approximately 5:51 p.m. Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher, said there was no major injuries and no transports.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station would not comment on the incident at the time of this publication.