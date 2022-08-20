Deputy involved in traffic collision

Deputies detain the driver of a small blue vehicle after it crashed into the sheriff's Cruiser on Penlon Way near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Dan Watson / The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was involved in a traffic collision following a pursuit in Canyon Country, according to first responder radio traffic. 

According to first responder radio traffic, one deputy and the suspect in the chase sustained minor injuries at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Penlon Way and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.  

Deputies detain the driver of a small blue vehicle after it crashed into the sheriff’s Cruiser on Penlon Way near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Dan Watson / The Signal

The suspect was driving a small two-door compact car, according to first responder radio traffic. 

The suspect apparently turned onto Penlon Way and tried to enter a gated community, since the gate was closed the suspect then tried to turn and exit, but hit a deputy’s car, according to witnesses at the scene. 

Deputies detain the driver of a small blue vehicle after it crashed into the sheriff’s Cruiser on Penlon Way near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Dan Watson / The Signal

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they received a call from the sheriff’s station regarding a traffic collision at that location at approximately 5:51 p.m. Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher, said there was no major injuries and no transports.  

The SCV Sheriff’s Station would not comment on the incident at the time of this publication.  

Deputies detain the driver of a small blue vehicle after it crashed into the sheriff’s Cruiser on Penlon Way near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Dan Watson / The Signal
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS