A fire broke out in the hills off Lake Hughes Road north of Castaic around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Little said the fire expanded to 5 acres due to some light winds but that the fire was eventually contained and forward progress was stopped just after 11 p.m. Firefighters stayed on the scene until just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday to make sure the fire did not restart.

No injuries were reported.