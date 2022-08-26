Food for Fines: Donate necessities to clear library fines

The Santa Clarita Public Library will be partnering with local organizations to provide necessities for those in need throughout the valley with Food for Fines, Sept. 1-30.

All three library branches in the city will be accepting donations in the forms of non-perishable food items and toiletries. In exchange for the donations, the libraries will waive existing library fees for library cardholders.

Food for Fines will remove up to $20 in fines from participating library card holders. This does not include fees for lost or damaged library materials.

Donations from the Old Town Newhall branch will support The Salvation Army in Newhall. Donations from the Valencia branch will go towards the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Donations to the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branch will support Santa Clarita Grocery.

To learn more about Food for Fines, contact Zoraida Martinez at [email protected]