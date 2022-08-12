Gutzeit announces SCV Water Agency campaign

News release

Maria Gutzeit has launched her reelection campaign for another term on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors.

“I’m incredibly proud of our work to ensure Santa Clarita Valley residents have access to safe, reliable and affordable water. I’m honored to serve this community, and I humbly ask voters for their support to represent them on SCV Water for another term,” Gutzeit said in a prepared statement.

Gutzeit is an engineer and environmental policy expert who has used her diverse business and regulatory experiences to serve the people of Santa Clarita, the statement said. She spearheaded the creation of the consolidated SCV Water Agency, saving the community more than $10 million, according to the statement.

Gutzeit backed the successful lawsuit of big polluters to ensure the water supply is clean and safe for everyone to drink, the statement said.

“I am excited by the support I’ve received already,” she said. “Clean water is our most valuable resource, and I’ve worked to successfully build up diverse backup supplies, so our residents have access to a reliable source of water, even during drought. Residents are working hard to retrofit lawns and reduce waste, and I’m eager to continue fighting to protect them against unnecessary mandates and rate increases.”

Gutzeit was first elected as a local water agency director in 2003 and is currently board president of the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency, overseeing the mandated sustainability planning for the valley.