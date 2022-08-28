Man detained on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash

California Highway Patrol officers detained a man Saturday night on suspicion of DUI after responding to a roll over traffic collision, according to law enforcement officials.  

CHP officers responded to a traffic collision involving a silver Sedan that crashed into the mountain side and landed on its side on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country near the Cali Lake RV Resort at approximately 11:01 p.m. 

Robert Diaz, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, said Fire Department personnel received a call regarding the traffic collision at 11:03 p.m. Diaz confirmed there were no injuries or transports. 

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available. 

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

