Man detained on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash

California Highway Patrol officers detained a man Saturday night on suspicion of DUI after responding to a roll over traffic collision, according to law enforcement officials.

CHP officers responded to a traffic collision involving a silver Sedan that crashed into the mountain side and landed on its side on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country near the Cali Lake RV Resort at approximately 11:01 p.m.

Robert Diaz, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, said Fire Department personnel received a call regarding the traffic collision at 11:03 p.m. Diaz confirmed there were no injuries or transports.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.