Missing Cocktails on the Roof? WiSH announces new ‘Share the Love’ event

News release

Inquiries about when Cocktails on the Roof will return have been coming in from both participants and guests since the COVID-19 shutdown and venue limitations after the last event in 2019 — and for those missing “Cocktails on the Roof,” the WiSH Education Foundation has announced a new event, called “Share the Love.”

The event, which will take place at Hello Subaru of Valencia, is scheduled 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. One price gets you into the event to enjoy the entire evening with live music by the Part Time Playahz, dancing, a selection of food and spirit participants, inventive lighting and social lounges.

This 21-and-over event is offering VIP early access and VIP parking with private shuttle service for guests, and sponsors will have access to an indoor/outdoor private lounge.

More event information can be found at wisheducationfoundation.org, and tickets will be available by Sept. 15 on the event page at wisheducationfoundation.org. Interested participants and sponsors can email Executive Director Amy Daniels at [email protected]