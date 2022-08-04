Road rage incident leads to arrest

A 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vandalism in connection with an alleged road rage incident on Tuesday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal the suspect keyed the victim’s car while the victim was shopping at a store on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. Deputies learned the woman keyed the victim’s car because she honked at her, Arriaga said.

The victim discovered the damage when she returned to her car after shopping, Arriaga said. The suspect was apparently still at the scene and was arrested on site, Arriaga said, adding the damage surpassed $5,000.