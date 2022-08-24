Rob Kerchner | History Repeating, and Repeating…

Forty-eight years ago this month, a sitting U.S. president resigned over a spying-and-coverup against Democrats so insignificant compared to what was done to his successor six years ago by Democrats that it boggles the mind. And then the Democrats impeached that successor. Twice!

And yet in spite of all that, the successor brought about the greatest peace and prosperity since — and in many ways including — Ronald Reagan.

Amazing!

In the end, it took a Democrat-led overreaction to a government-made virus, with Democrat governors illegally changing voting laws in their states, to install a replacement Democrat president, and we’re all paying daily for that switch.

Meanwhile, they’re still going after that successor. Daily! Like I said… amazing!

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita