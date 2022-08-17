Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps launches back-to-school drive for students in need

Volunteers organize supplies as part of the Salvation Army's school supplies drive. Courtesy photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

As local students get ready to head back to class for the new school year, the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps wants to ensure they have the supplies and resources necessary for success. The Santa Clarita Corps is hosting a back-to-school supply drive  through Friday, Aug. 26.  Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 22935 Lyons Ave. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.  

“These much-needed school supplies will go right into the hands of Santa Clarita students,” said Santa Clarita Corps Capt. Rafael Viana. “There are many local students whose families and care-givers do not have the funds to purchase basics — like notebooks, pens, pencils and calculators. Some of these kids are experiencing homelessness, staying with other families, living in a car or even in a shed. Please help us provide for these young students in need.”  

Some of the school supplies that are requested include: No. 2 pencils, 87 ballpoint pens, blunt-tip scissors, spiral notebooks, crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, erasers, sharpeners, highlighters, protractors, ruled index cards, rulers, three-ring binders, three-ring loose paper (wide and college ruled), pocket folders, backpacks and lunch boxes. 

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery and provide resources and services for seniors.  

If you would like to learn more or donate, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS