Saugus tennis off to hot start 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer



Saugus girls’ tennis (3-0) completed its opening week with three straight dominating victories in three straight days.

The Centurions blasted all three opponents they faced in a pair of road matchups with St. Bonaventure and Thousand Oaks as well as their home matchup with Providence.

Saugus beat St. Bonaventure 17-1 on Tuesday, defeated Thousand Oaks on Wednesday 15-3 and on Friday handled Providence 16-2. Centurion head coach Bailey Sindle is still playing around with lineups but has a good idea of who her top three will be before the team heads into league action this week.

No. 1 singles Julissa Diaz is a senior Sindle thinks highly of, citing her as a player who has grown in strength, speed and tennis IQ.

Over on doubles, the No. 1 team of senior Emilia Kass and sophomore Kelsie Lammens-Ross has been lights-out so far.

“They are strong net players and know how to end points,” said Sindle. “They are also probably the nicest girls I have ever met.”

Sindle also has standouts in senior Brooklyn Rappe and juniors Madi Vianzon and Frankie Spadoni.

Rappe is looking to have a big year in both singles and doubles.

“[Rappe] grinds in every match and wants to get the job done,” said Sindle. “She has laser focus, immense determination, and brings such positivity to every practice and match. I knew she was good when she moved up to varsity, but I was not expecting her to play the way she has been. I feel so incredibly lucky to have her on the team.”

The coach has enjoyed the winning so far but has more so enjoyed just being with the team, saying she is immediately smiling and laughing every time she enters the court for practice or a match.

“Tennis practice and match days are the absolute highlight of my day,” said Sindle. “We have a close-knit team and the girls have such respect and support for one another. They are truly more than friends or a team, they are a family. And that is why I believe they are as successful as they are.”

Saugus will have another three matches in three days this week but will be home for Wednesday and Thursday.

The team will head to Moorpark on Tuesday before opening league play Wednesday with Valencia. Thursday will be another big test for the Centurions when they host West Ranch.