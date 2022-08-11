Taban announces run for Hart school board

News release

Andrew Taban has announced a run for the William S. Hart Union High School District board in Trustee Area No. 2.

Taban’s track record spans over a decade and features partnerships with local nonprofits and other community organizations. Previously, he served as an education liaison in the California State Assembly.

“I’ve been a resident of this valley for most of my life, and I’ve been dedicated to public service in this community,” Taban said in a prepared statement. “My time at Canyon High, as a local community leader, and as a staffer specializing in public education issues has shown me just how important the decisions made in the school board room are. I want to bring my experience as a public servant to the Hart school board.”

In the statement, Taban pledged to make sure parents, students and community members are heard at Hart board meetings. The statement said his priorities are making sure school funding is applied in a fair and equitable manner with community input and that existing student wellness centers have the resources they need to function in a post-COVID learning environment.

Taban has received the endorsement of former California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin and California State Controller BettyYee.

Eastin said in the statement: “Andrew has proven time and time again to be a champion for students and our education system through his years of service. As a former assemblywoman and California state superintendent of public instruction, I am proud to support someone I know who will fight every day, with integrity and energy, for our youth.”

Yee said in the statement: “Because of his knowledge of the community from his years of service to the Santa Clarita Valley, especially his focused commitment to the betterment of public education, Andrew is the kind of leader we need on the school board.”