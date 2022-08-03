Television Academy Foundation internship selects local student

Local student Ainsley Bronskill has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation Internship program out of 40 students.

The foundation’s annual internship program provides eight-week paid internships at Hollywood studios and production companies for college students nationwide.

Bronskill is a student at California State University, Northridge, majoring in entertainment media management and minoring in Asian studies. She previously attended Academy of the Canyons.

“Being accepted to this internship means that all my hard work throughout my first two years of college was all to bring me to this pivotal moment in my professional career,” said Bronskill. “I’m a firm believer that individual focus and determination pays off in the end, and I can proudly say that I am living proof of that.”

She hopes to use both her major and minor to obtain her career goals.

“I began self-studying Korean in April of 2021 and have since taken two academic classes towards my minor in Asian studies at California State University, Northridge,” said Bronskill. “I hope to utilize this minor with my major in entertainment media management to work as part of integrated Korean and American productions and agencies. I’m also studying abroad in Seoul, South Korea, this upcoming academic 2022-2023 school year.”

Bronskill will intern this summer at Authentic Talent & Literary Management in Culver City.

“What inspired me to seek a career in television was my never-ending curiosity of media production behind the scenes,” said Bronskill. “I wanted to learn everything about how what is seen on screen is brought into existence from day one. Five years since I made this decision, my path has led me to major in entertainment media management in the hopes that I could later enter television production as an agent or producer either here or in Seoul, South Korea.”