The Cube hosting dual skating competitions

News release

The Cube is hosting the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition this weekend. Events will last until Sunday, running 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We encourage all of our residents to come beat the heat and support our local skaters and those from across the United States as they compete in singles and pairs events,” read a prepared statement from the city of Santa Clarita. “Athletes competing in the NQS will have the chance to advance to the U.S. Pairs and U.S. Dance Final in November. The ISI Inaugural Open will feature skaters from across the Southern California region who will compete in a broad set of events on Saturday and Sunday.”

The Cube is located at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia.