The Cube hosting dual skating competitions

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

 News release 

 The Cube is hosting the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition this weekend. Events will last until Sunday, running 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  

“We encourage all of our residents to come beat the heat and support our local skaters and those from across the United States as they compete in singles and pairs events,” read a prepared statement from the city of Santa Clarita. “Athletes competing in the NQS will have the chance to advance to the U.S. Pairs and U.S. Dance Final in November. The ISI Inaugural Open will feature skaters from across the Southern California region who will compete in a broad set of events on Saturday and Sunday.” 

The Cube is located at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS