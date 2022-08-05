Valley Industry Association to host ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’

The Valley Industry Association is scheduled Aug. 16 to host “Demystifying Cryptocurrency” to educate participants on how to set themselves up for success with cryptocurrency.

The event will cover the following topics: what cryptocurrency is, how cryptocurrency differs from traditional investments, security concerns with digital assets and tax strategies to protect yourself best.

Speakers at this event will include John Vance, president at Vance Wealth, Lisa Odom, managing shareholder at Odom Law Group, and Robert Jensen, partner at KKAJ CPAs.

“Demystifying Cryptocurrency” is scheduled to take place on Aug. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive.

The cost of attendance is $55 for VIA members and $65 for non-members. Lunch will be included.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP at bit.ly/3Sp0lvr.