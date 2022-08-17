Zonta Club to host 2022 Lunafest to celebrate women in film

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host the 2022 Lunafest at Canyon Theater Guild on Oct. 6 to celebrate women in film.

Lunafest was established in 2000 by LUNA, a nutrition bar maker, to connect women to their stories and causes through film.

Eight films about women, created by women, will be screened at the event. The films will feature themes of race, identity, loneliness, artistic bravery, an immigrant’s journey, entrepreneurial innovation, family ties and the kindness of strangers.

The eight films include: “How to be at Home,” “Close Ties to Home Country,” “Generation Impact: The Coder,” “Proof of Loss,” “When you Clean a Stranger’s Home,” “Between the Lines: Liz at Large,” “Wearable Tracy” and “To the Future, With Love.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase at $40 at bit.ly/3QpP7FA.

For more information, contact [email protected].