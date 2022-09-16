Arthur Saginian | So Many Things to Get Rid Of

To listen to the right you’d think we need to get rid of activist judges and educators (or the left in its entirety). To listen to the left you’d think we need to get rid of the Christian Church (or the right in its entirety). To listen to the center you’d think we need to get rid of the media — news, social and otherwise (not to mention all of the crazies on the left as well as the right). So many things we need to get rid of, but why? Why are we like this?

It reminds me of the verse from Romans 9:20-21, where Paul writes, “But who are you, O man, to talk back to God? Shall what is formed say to Him who formed it, ‘Why did You make me like this?’ Does not the potter have the right to make from the same lump of clay one vessel for special occasions and another for common use?”

Well, I have had this conversation with “God” and He didn’t have an answer. Seems He either wasn’t listening or simply doesn’t care, so I took Him to court and sued Him for criminal negligence under product liability law so we could see His “plan.” He didn’t show up, mainly because He doesn’t have a plan.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita