CBS Film Series presents ‘Forgiveness’

News release

It’s the beginning of the Jewish New Year and, according to Jewish law, 10 days of repentance are the days of asking for forgiveness…

Set in the south of Israel near the Gaza border, longtime pals Shaul and Nissan attempt to rob a bank. But the mismanaged job results in Shaul being arrested and sent to prison. Years later, upon his release, Shaul is less than pleased to be greeted by the newly religious Nissan seeking his forgiveness. Even though Shaul has served his sentence, his skill set hasn’t expanded in any way that will enable him to support his family, so he needs Nissan to remember where he buried their loot.

The film “Forgiveness” is scheduled to be presented by the CBS Film Series, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

Tickets are $5 per person, which includes popcorn and concessions. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1, with a chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or call 661-254-2411.