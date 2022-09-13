Grace Theatre presents, ‘Fools’

Grace Baptist Church’s theater company, Grace Theatre, is scheduled to perform Neil Simon’s play, “Fools,” in mid-October.

“Fools” is described by the company as a “hilarious tale of a village under an ancient curse of foolishness and the eager new teacher who falls under the charming spell of his student and her quaint little town.”

Performances are scheduled as follows:

Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Doors are scheduled to be opened 30 minutes before curtain.

Tickets are priced at $15 for adults, and $10 for students 18 years of age and under, and are available at www.gracebaptist.org/theatre.